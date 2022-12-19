Måneskin teases “experimental” ﻿’Rush!’﻿ album: “We’re very happy about it”

After a giant 2022, Måneskin won’t be slowing down in 2023. The Italian rockers will kick off the new year with their new album, Rush!, which drops January 20.

Speaking with ABC Audio, bassist Victoria De Angelis describes the upcoming record as experimental and having “no boundaries.”

“We really experimented a lot,” De Angelis shares. “I think … it shows all the work and the growth we’ve had through this year.”

With Rush!, Måneskin hopes to showcase all four band members: De Angelis, frontman Damiano David, guitarist Thomas Raggi and drummer Ethan Torchio.

“We tried to really dig into each [member’s] different personalities and tastes,” De Angelis says. “We’re very happy about it.”

Rush! features the previously released songs “Supermodel,” “The Loneliest” and “MAMMAMIA,” as well as the just-premiered “La Fine.” It’ll also include a collaboration with Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello, set to drop January 13.