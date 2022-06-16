Måneskin premiering ‘Elvis’ soundtrack song “If I Can Dream” this week

Måneskin will be premiering their contribution to the soundtrack for the Elvis Presley biopic Elvis this week.

The Italian rockers put their spin on the 1968 song “If I Can Dream,” which is set to drop this Friday, June 17.

“Feeling so grateful to have had the chance to cover the King for [director Baz Luhrmann‘s] movie and recorded it in Graceland,” Måneskin says. “We can’t wait to share all of these emotions with you.”

You can listen to a clip of the recording, which is accompanied by a video of Måneskin entering the famed Memphis mansion and visiting Elvis’ grave, now via the “Beggin'” band’s Twitter.

Elvis, which stars Austin Butler in the title role and Tom Hanks as his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, premieres in theaters June 24. Its soundtrack also includes contributions from Jack White, Tame Impala, Gary Clark Jr. and Stevie Nicks.