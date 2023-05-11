Måneskin premieres live videos from London concert

Earlier this week, Måneskin headlined a sold-out show at London’s O2 Arena. Now, the Italian rockers have shared a pair of live videos from the concert.

The clips, which premiered via NME.com, capture performances of “Kool Kids” and “I Wanna Be Your Slave.” For “Kool Kids,” Måneskin invited members of the crowd onstage to dance with them, while frontman Damiano David sang in his “best British accent.”

“Absolute insane,” Måneskin said of the O2 show. “Left our hearts there forever.”

Måneskin played London as part of their ongoing world tour supporting their new album, Rush!, which dropped in January. The outing comes to the U.S. in September.

In other Måneskin happenings, the group is releasing a new live EP this week. It was recorded during their performance on Amazon Music’s City Sessions series earlier this year.

The EP drops Friday at midnight Central European Time, which is Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.