Mandy Patinkin spoofs famous ‘Princess Bride’ line on WGA picket line

The ongoing Writers Guild of America strike has no shortage of famous faces and funny picket signs — hey, the strikers are writers, after all — but a photo from Thursday’s protests in New York City had both.

Emmy and Tony winner Mandy Patinkin tweeted a pic of him and Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk, with the caption reading, “Sauls unite!” a reference to Odenkirk’s alter ego and Patinkin’s Homeland character, Saul Berenson. He also wrote the message, “Support our writers!”

The actor is seen hugging Odenkirk, who is flashing a thumbs-up, while holding a picket sign reading, “You killed residuals: Prepare to pay!”

The handwritten text was a nod to his swordsman character Inigo Montoya in The Princess Bride, who vowed he’d one day face off with the 11-fingered man who killed his dad and say, “My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.”

One of the issues the writers are striking about are those residuals, payments they receive when shows are rerun. But in the days of streaming, the writers say they’re not being adequately compensated.

