Mandy Moore cancels tour amid pregnancy

NBC/Todd Williamson

Mandy Moore is putting her family first and cancelling her tour.

Taking to Instagram Tuesday, the This Is Us star, who is expecting her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, shared, “It is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have to let you all know that I am cancelling my remaining show dates in 2022.

“It has been an honor and an absolute dream to return to the stage again this past month, performing for all of you,” she continued.

The actress, 38 — who is also mom to 16-month-old son August Harrison — explained that she wasn’t pregnant when the shows were booked and while she thought she “could power though,” it was “long hours” and “not getting proper rest” that ultimately made it “too challenging to proceed.”

“I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to be right now is at home,” she wrote.

Moore thanked her fans for their support and for respecting her decision, before notifying them that all tickets will be refunded.

