Mama Kelce to be featured on ‘The Price is Right at Night’ Ultimate Super Bowl Party

CBS

If seeing Travis Kelce‘s family cheer him on during the Super Bowl isn’t enough for you, CBS has invited his mom, Donna aka Mama Kelce, to “come on down” to The Price is Right at Night.

On Wednesday, February 7, at 8 p.m. ET, the evening installment of the hit Drew Carey-hosted game show is hosting the Ultimate Super Bowl party, “giving lucky contestants the chance to win extravagant football-themed prizes.”

“America’s Mom” Donna, a longtime Price fan, won’t be playing, but she’ll be presenting the big prizes. Her NFL star sons, Jason and Travis, will introduce her in a “special video message.”

Up for grabs are a trip to Las Vegas to see Super Bowl 58, a Hummer EV worth more than $100,000 and a chance to win 200 grand.

