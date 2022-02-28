Maksim Chmerkovskiy plans to head out of Ukraine: “I’m nervous, but I know it’s gonna be OK”

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Once again, Maksim Chmerkovskiy has taken to Instagram to update his friends and followers about the “crazy” situation unfolding in his native Ukraine.

The Dancing with the Stars pro explains in a five-minute video that some “crazy” stories are unfolding throughout the country, including about a female friend of his who made it from Kviv to Lviv on her way to the Polish border. What should be a short trip into Poland had taken her 17 hours and counting, “crawling” in a bus along the traffic-packed escape route, Maks said.

Maks explained his friend also noted that there also were “beautiful stories” of volunteers “constantly feeding, and giving hot drinks” to refugees along the way.

“[There’s] a lot of fighting everywhere. Streets are crazy. At one point I got arrested,” Chmerkovskiy said, before seeming to imply it was a misunderstanding.

“[A]ll good, promise,” he said regarding the arrest, calling the situation “probably the least traumatizing moment in this whole thing as far as Ukraine is concerned,” but, he allowed, “for me, it was a reality check.”

Maks noted that he’s “trying to stay focused” on making his way toward the border and get out of the country, explaining, “I have a lot to unpack emotionally,” then admitting he’s “not in a mental state right now to do so.”

As he’s said in prior messages, his dual passport makes it easier for him to leave Ukraine, and he was going to head to the border as well.

“I’m nervous, but I know it’s gonna be OK,” Maks promised.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.