Magic Johnson will not watch the Lakers HBO series; Halle Berry laughs at being mistaken for Halle Bailey

Magic Johnson celebrates after the Los Angeles Lakers win the NBA championship on May 16, 1980; Focus on Sport via Getty Images

NBA Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson won five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s, but he says he will not watch the upcoming HBO series about how his team dominated the decade.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty will debut in March without the support of the Lakers legend. When asked by TMZ if he was going to watch, Magic bluntly said, “No,” adding, “I’m not looking forward to it. I’m going to leave it at that.”

The three-time NBA Most Valuable Player explained that he is creating his own series about the Lakers dynasty, in addition to team owner Jeanie Buss producing a separate project.

In other news, Academy Award winner Halle Berry has created her own distinct identity during her 32-year career, so she found it comical that she was mistaken for a 21-year-old singer/actress.

On Monday, she received a tweet reading, “Can’t wait to see ya under the sea,” with a mermaid emoji. The person was referring to Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle, who is starring in the upcoming Disney live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

The 55-year-old Bruised star replied, “Wrong halle lol. I can’t wait to see her too though.”

When Bailey’s casting was announced in 2019, Berry was full of praise. “In case you needed a reminder… Halles get it DONE. Congratulations on this amazing opportunity, we can’t wait to see what you do!” Berry wrote on Twitter.

Finally, congratulations to Forest Whitaker, who will be one of the recipients of the International Peace Honors on February 27, 2022. The Oscar winner is being recognized for his Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative, which provides educational and economic opportunities for disadvantaged youth.

