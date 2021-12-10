Mads Mikkelsen makes debut as Grindelwald in new ﻿’Fantastic Beasts’ ﻿teaser

Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Harry Potter fans get to return to the world of wizardry with a teaser trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

The clip advertising the third film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise offers a retrospective of Harry Potter films past, along with clips of diehard fans dressed in wizard robes and wands.

It also offers a first look at Hannibal’s Mads Mikkelsen, who stepped into the role of Gellert Grindelwald after Johnny Depp dropped out of the project following allegations of abuse by his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp portrayed Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, released in 2018.

Mikkelsen can be seen in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it clip where he’s caught in the middle of a mob of people. Grindelwald is portrayed as the villain in the film, the dark wizard counterpart to Dumbledore. The trailer also sees Jude Law reprising his role as young Dumbledore and Eddie Redmayne as Dumbledore’s ally, Newt Scamander.

Fantastic Beasts is slated to premiere in the U.S. in April 2022.

