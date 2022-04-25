Machine Gun Kelly to speak at debut ï»¿’Billboard’ï»¿ MusicCon event

Machine Gun KellyÂ is set to take part in the debutÂ BillboardÂ MusicCon.

The two-day event will be held May 13-14 in Las Vegas ahead of the 2022Â BillboardÂ Music Awards, taking place May 15. It’ll feature a variety of artists and other music industry figures speaking on the “evolving music scene that continues to shift across genres and cultures.”

Kelly, for example, will be taking part in a panel titled “A Decade of Touring.”

“We couldn’t think of a better time to launchÂ BillboardÂ MusicCon, two robust days of world class programming with one-of-kind access to artists, creators, and industry leaders discussing and celebrating the ever-evolving music industry,” saysÂ BillboardÂ presidentÂ Julian Holguin. “We felt the timing was right and these discussions are the perfect note to kick off such a special weekend in music.”

For more info, visitÂ BillboardMusicCon.com.

MGK is also a BBMA nominee this year — he’ll compete for the Top Rock Artist prize alongsideÂ Twenty One Pilots,Â MÃ¥neskin,Â Imagine DragonsÂ andÂ Glass Animals.

Meanwhile, you can look forward to more new MGK music coming up. The “Bloody Valentine” rocker hasÂ revealedÂ that he’s recorded two songs for an upcoming deluxe version of his new album,Â Mainstream Sellout.