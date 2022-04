Machine Gun Kelly to speak at debut ï»¿’Billboard’ï»¿ MusicCon event

Machine Gun Kelly is set to take part in the debut Billboard MusicCon.

The two-day event will be held May 13-14 in Las Vegas ahead of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, taking place May 15. It’ll feature a variety of artists and other music industry figures speaking on the “evolving music scene that continues to shift across genres and cultures.”

Kelly, for example, will be taking part in a panel titled “A Decade of Touring.”

“We couldn’t think of a better time to launch Billboard MusicCon, two robust days of world class programming with one-of-kind access to artists, creators, and industry leaders discussing and celebrating the ever-evolving music industry,” says Billboard president Julian Holguin. “We felt the timing was right and these discussions are the perfect note to kick off such a special weekend in music.”

For more info, visit BillboardMusicCon.com.

MGK is also a BBMA nominee this year — he’ll compete for the Top Rock Artist prize alongside Twenty One Pilots, Måneskin, Imagine Dragons and Glass Animals.

Meanwhile, you can look forward to more new MGK music coming up. The “Bloody Valentine” rocker has revealed that he’s recorded two songs for an upcoming deluxe version of his new album, Mainstream Sellout.