Machine Gun Kelly reflects on tour-ending hometown show: “It’s a fairy tale”

For Machine Gun Kelly, this is what dreams are made of.

The “Bloody Valentine” rocker has shared a statement reflecting on his sold-out, headlining concert at the FirstEnergy Stadium in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. The show, which took place Saturday, marked the final date on MGK’s U.S. tour in support of his latest album, Mainstream Sellout.

“I typed out and erased how I’m feeling 20 times but I’ll never be able to put it in words so I won’t even try,” Kelly writes. “Just know I’m still smiling ear to ear and wiping tears.”

To add to the excitement of the concert, Cleveland declared August 13 to be Machine Gun Kelly Day.

“Sold out stadium show in my hometown (on MGK Day) to end a legendary tour,” Kelly muses. “It’s a fairy tale.”

Kelly also retweeted a post from Travis Barker congratulating him on his successful homecoming.

“Brother I’m so proud of you,” Barker writes. “A…sold out stadium in your hometown!!!! It doesn’t get any better.”

The Blink-182 drummer, who worked with MGK on Mainstream Sellout and 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall, adds, “I’m so proud of the albums we made and watching thousands of kids sing the songs we’ve written together.”

Machine Gun Kelly will return to the road for a European tour launching in September.