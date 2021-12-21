Machine Gun Kelly reflects on sold-out hometown arena show: “You are my gift”

Machine Gun Kelly capped off a banner year over the weekend with a sold-out show at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. For the “Bloody Valentine” rocker, headlining the arena, which is where the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA team plays, has long been a dream of his. “Manifested sellin [sic] out the Cavs arena since I saw Jay-Z do it in 2008,” Kelly writes in an Instagram post reflecting on the concert. “It sold out in one day.” “You are my gift,” Kelly adds of his Cleveland fans. “Thank you for the best homecoming ever, merry xxmas.” The post also includes a number of photos and videos from the concert, which, according to Setlist.fm, spanned over 40 songs and featured renditions of nearly every Tickets to My Downfall song. The show was a fitting end to MGK’s 2021, which saw him continue to enjoy the success of Tickets with the release of the Downfalls High film and a sold-out headlining tour. Kelly looks to continue that streak into 2022 with the expected release of his next album, Born with Horns.
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.