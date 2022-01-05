Music News

Lupita Nyong’o tests positive for COVID-19, drops out of ﻿’The 355’﻿ press day

Another celebrity has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19, this time it was Lupita Nyong’o.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday the Oscar winner announced, “I too have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well.”

“Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness. #StayMaskedAndVaxxed,” she concluded. 

Lupita’s diagnosis and consequent isolation forced her to drop out of virtual interviews for her upcoming film The 355, where she was set to join co-stars Jessica ChastainPenelope Cruz, Diane KrugerFan BingbingSebasitan Stan and director Simon Kinber to promote the spy film. 

The 355 hits theaters this Friday. 

