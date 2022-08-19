Luke Wilson says “it’ll be really fun” to make ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Classics

Luke Wilson is ready to bend and snap his way back to the Legally Blonde franchise.

The actor, who appeared alongside Reese Witherspoon as the love interest of her character, Elle Woods, in the first two Legally Blonde films, told Good Morning America that he would be up to return for a third movie.

Though he admits that he knows “as much as you all” about any potential sequel plans, Wilson says he did meet with the cast over Zoom last summer, where they “all got together and talked” about the beloved movies.

“It was really great to see everybody,” Wilson said.

So, what will it take to get a third Legally Blonde film?

“Reese is such a sharp individual, I think she’s probably just waiting for the script to be right and the time to be right,” Wilson said. “It’ll be really fun to make another movie.”

The sentiment echoes what Witherspoon told USA Today earlier this year.

“I’m still hoping Legally Blonde 3 is gonna come together in the right way,” she told the outlet. “I feel like those characters are my friends, so I safeguard them. I would never make a subpar, mediocre version of their story.”

