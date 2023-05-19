Ludacris gets support from ‘Fast X’ co-stars at Walk of Fame ceremony

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Ludacris was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday — supported by his Fast X co-stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, as well as Cody Walker, brother of the late Paul Walker.

Diesel took to the podium and touted Ludacris’ strong “curiosity” in life, as well as his “loyalty” and “gratitude.”

“If you take anything from this star, if you take anything from this king, if you take anything from his life, know that with every step he’s maintained a beautiful loyalty. And that loyalty will drive you far,” Diesel shared. “That loyalty will make your brothers and your family feel supported at all times. That loyalty is imperative. Maintain that.”

Ludacris described the honor as “mind-blowing,” adding that during Diesel’s tribute he “was trying hard not to cry.”

“Getting a star is a statement. But be clear about this statement: The even bigger statement to me is that we are all interconnected,” added Ludacris. “And I am a culmination of the people who showed up for me today believing in me and pushing me, to inspire me. I am a reflection of you … I’m nothing without you. Thank you.”

Fast X hits theaters on Friday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.