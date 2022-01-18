Louie Anderson hospitalized with blood cancer

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

Comedian and Baskets Emmy winner Louie Anderson is in a Las Vegas hospital undergoing treatment for blood cancer. Rolling Stone reports the 68-year-old was diagnosed with B-cell lymphoma, a common, and potentially curable version of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The legendary comic, who has also starred in movies including Coming to America, and numerous comedy specials, saw his career hitting a later-in-life high point in 2016, with an Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy for his role of Christine Baskets, the mother to Zach Galifianakis‘ dual role as twin brothers in FX’s comedy Baskets. He was nominated three other times for the role.

A spokesman noted Anderson is “resting comfortably,” and said while the cancer is potentially curable, it is “aggressive.”

