Lizzo to headline “Unstaged” digital concert series on December 4

Lizzo is partnering with American Express to star in the company’s final “Unstaged” digital concert of the year.

The three-time Grammy winner will perform for a live audience in Miami on Saturday, December 4, and the concert can be livestreamed by American Express cardholders, as well as the general public.

“Performing is one of the most realistic interactions of love that I get to experience with fans and to be able to close out this year with a special live American Express Unstaged performance for my fans all around the world is truly incredible,” the “Truth Hurts” rapper/singer says in a statement. “Connecting authentically with my audience matters to me and I can’t wait for them to see what we have planned for this amazing performance.”

The Lizzo concert will air exclusively on live streaming platform LIVENow, and will be available to watch on demand for 48 hours. Non-American Express cardholders can purchase general admission tickets for the virtual event on the LIVENow website. AmEx members can also buy special packages, including signed photos, t-shirts, posters and a virtual meet-and-greet with Lizzo.

This Monday, November 8, the 33-year-old entertainer will be in Los Angeles to pay tribute to Missy Elliott when the iconic rapper is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.