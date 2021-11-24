Lizzo plans to “get weird” and wild at her first concert in two years

Lizzo is performing her first concert in two years on December 4 during Art Basel week in Miami, and the “Truth Hurts” singer-rapper says you can expect her to be wild at the show.

“Doing this at Art Basel really inspired me and my team to just get weird,” Lizzo tells Rolling Stone. “I feel like we have the opportunity to just step outside of our comfort zones and make something super interactive, and I’ve never done anything like this before.”

The three-time Grammy winner says she’s raring to hit the stage in front of an audience again after the pandemic forced her to put performing live on hold.

“[Zoom] isn’t the same because I don’t get to touch people,” she says. “It’s got to be moving and sweating.”

She adds, “I’m a little rusty but I’m so excited to be back on stage because this is where I belong. Live music and connecting with people — this is what it’s all about.”

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old entertainer attended Adele‘s One Night Only concert recently in Los Angeles, and was amazed by the British star.

“When you hear her voice? Everyone in the room gets goosebumps; everyone in the room’s eyes tear up; everyone in the room can feel it,” Lizzo says. “I love having visceral experiences like that, with musicians who kind of transcend the song and who are an incredible presence. These are singers with voices that truly touch your heart.”

Lizzo’s Unstaged concert can be viewed online via LIVE-Now.com on December 4.