Lionsgate sets release date for ‘John Wick’ spinoff ‘Ballerina’ with Ana de Armas

On Tuesday, riding on a wave of the success of John Wick: Chapter 4, Lionsgate announced its first universe spinoff, Ballerina, will dance into theaters June 7, 2024.

The movie will star Blonde Oscar nominee Ana de Armas and Gabriel Byrne, and will feature appearances from Wick mothership stars Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston and the late Lance Reddick, who passed away unexpectedly before the fourth Wick film opened.

The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus is also in the spinoff, in which de Armas will play the titular lethal assassin out for revenge.

Underworld series veteran director Len Wiseman is calling the shots on the spinoff, which will be produced by Reeves’ Thunder Road productions and Wick series director Chad Stahelski‘s 87eleven company.

