Lin-Manuel Miranda launching ‘Hamilton’-themed charity initiative to support abortion access

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the EGOT-winning creator of Hamilton, is putting the musical phenomenon to work to support abortion access in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Miranda has created Ham4Choice in collaboration with the online fundraising platform Prizeo for a “once-in-a-lifetime Hamilton experience” to raise “much-needed funds for organizations providing abortion access and reproductive health services.”

For a donation of as little as $10 given between August 9 and September 22, donors get a chance to win the grand prize.

The grand prize winner and a guest will be flown to Hamburg, Germany, to attend Hamilton‘s opening night on October 6. Before seeing the first German translation of the musical, the winner and their guest “will meet Lin-Manuel Miranda at an exclusive pre-show reception and attend the post-show celebration.”

From there, it’s off to London for another showing of Hamilton — this time in English — and a meet and greet with the cast there. A performance in New York City is next, as is memorabilia to commemorate their travels.

Hotel and airfare for the three-city tour is all included.

They add the more one donates, the more chances you’ll get to win — and “the more support will go toward funding abortion access and care.”

In a statement, Miranda noted, “We are devastated by the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling eliminating the right to abortion which has been a right since 1973. … We’re stronger when we work together. We can stand up for every person’s right to make decisions about their own body and their own lives. Join Hamilton & Friends in the fight for reproductive access and reproductive choice today.”

