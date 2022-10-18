Life imitating art: Daniel Craig now shares the royal honor once bestowed on James Bond

“No Time to Die” – Â© 2020 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Actor Daniel Craig has been bestowed a royal honor also earned by his former alter-ego, James Bond.

No, it’s not a license to kill: At a ceremony at Windsor Castle Monday, Craig was presented with The Order of St. Michael and St. George, “the same honour held by his character James Bond,” the Royal Family’s official Instagram points out.

However, in Craig’s case, it wasn’t for saving the world from a super villain; it was “in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and theatre.”

The Royals posted a photo of Craig bowing to receive the medal from the Queen’s daughter Anne, the Princess Royal. “We’ve been expecting you…,” the post noted.

Officially, the honor “recognises service in a foreign country, or in relation to foreign and Commonwealth affairs, for example the work of foreign-service officers and diplomats,” according to the official website of the British Royal Family.

Craig’s now-wrapped tenure as a fictitious member of Her Majesty’s Secret Service allowed him to have some real-life interaction with the late Queen Elizabeth II. In character as Bond, he took part in a sketch with the beloved monarch as part of the opening ceremonies to the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

