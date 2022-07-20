“Let’s go!”: Cast films video teasing third season of ‘Bridgerton’

Netflix/Liam Daniel

Lady Whistledown is sharpening her quills as Bridgerton‘s third season is now underway. The cast of the hit Netflix show dropped the news in a video that shows Luke Newton, Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Golda Rosheuvel and other stars flashing a peace sign and then adding a finger to mark the number “three.”

The third season of the Netflix hit will focus on the love story between Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington and Newton’s Colin Bridgerton, so it’s appropriate they bring the teaser to a close.

Newton offered the viewer a ride in a carriage — with Coughlan revealed to already be inside.

She says to the camera, “Bridgerton season three has officially begun,” asking Newton, “You coming in?”

“Let’s go!” the sunglasses-wearing actor smiles before hopping in and shutting the carriage door.

