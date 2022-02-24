“Let’s build the future together”: See Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in trailer to AppleTV+ series ‘WeCrashed’

Apple TV+

Fellow Oscar winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star and executive-produce AppleTV+’s limited series WeCrashed, a trailer for which just dropped.

Based on the hit Wondery podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, Leto plays Israeli entrepreneur Adam Neumann, who turned the office sharing company WeWork into a $47 billion empire — until its equally dramatic fall.

Hathaway plays Neumann’s wife, Rebekah, who helped him create his kingdom. “She helps him manifest things,” one character says in the trailer. Together, the power couple enjoy the trappings of their company’s fortune — lavish parties, private jets — and struggle as it eventually comes crashing down.

“You have to let them see…you’re a supernova,” Rebekah tells Adam.

“You’re afraid that he outshines you,” says America Ferrera as one of Rebekah’s friends. “Because he does.”

The streaming service teases, “WeCrashed is inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?”

The first three episodes of WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, premiere on Apple TV+ on March 18, with new weekly installments of the eight-episode show dropping each Friday through April 22.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.