Letitia Wright’s vaccination status; Wesley Snipes reacts to new ‘Blade’ star; Offset’s HBO Max series The Hype renewed

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

AsÂ Letitia WrightÂ recovers at home in London from an injury suffered on the set ofÂ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her vaccination status may determine if she can return to work in America. CDC’s new guidelines released Monday demand that “non-citizen, non-immigrant air travelers must show proof of full vaccination to fly into the United States.” Wright, who portrays Shuri, the sister of Black Panther T’Challa, who was played by the lateÂ Chadwick Boseman, is not a U.S. citizen. Sources tellÂ The Hollywood ReporterÂ that the 28-year-old actress is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Because of her injury, production on the sequel is being shut down Thanksgiving week until the early part of 2022.

Wesley SnipesÂ is giving the thumbs-up toÂ Mahershala Ali, who is replacing him as the star of theÂ BladeÂ franchise. When a person tweeted that the two-time Oscar winner is going to “have a hard time outdoing” Snipes as the MCU superhero vampire, theÂ New Jack CityÂ star came to his defense. “He will do great,” SnipesÂ tweeted, along with a prayer hands emoji. The 59-year-old actor playedÂ BladeÂ in the 1998 film, as well as in sequels released in 2002 and 2004. In 2019, it was announced thatÂ MoonlightÂ actor Ali was cast in an upcoming reboot film, which is now in pre-production.Â

Finally,Â DeadlineÂ reports thatÂ Offset‘s streetwear competition seriesÂ The HypeÂ has been renewed by HBO Max for a second season. Season one featured special guest appearances from his wife,Â Cardi B, as well as byÂ A$AP Ferg,Â Dapper DanÂ andÂ Wiz Khalifa. The winning designs from the first season were featured on the e-commerce website StockX.

Copyright Â© 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.