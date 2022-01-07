‘Late Late Show’ host James Corden tests positive for COVID-19, cancels episodes for “the next few days”

CBS/Terence Patrick

James Corden, host of CBS’ The Late Late Show, announced on Thursday that he’s tested positive for COVID-19, making him the third late-night host this week to contract the virus.

“I just tested positive for covid 19. I’m fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine,” Corden wrote on Instagram. “The show will be off the air for the next few days. Stay safe everyone. All my love, James x.”

Repeats of The Late Late Show will air this week and next as Corden recovers, with new episodes set to return on Jan. 18, a source close to the show tells Variety.

The announcement comes two days after Seth Meyers, host of NBC’s Late Night, tweeted on Tuesday that he’d tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to cancel this week’s shows. Also, earlier this week, Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon revealed that he had tested positive over the Christmas break.

COVID-19 has also struck daytime TV hosts, with Today’s Hoda Kotb and The View’s Whoopi Goldberg both revealing this week that they had the virus.

