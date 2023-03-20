Last laughs: Final season trailer for ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ debuts

Prime Video/Philippe Antonello

After 20 Emmy wins to date, including Outstanding Comedy Series, and a mantel full of other trophies, Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is coming to an end.

The trailer for the fifth and final season debuted Monday, with the streaming service announcing it will begin on April 14.

The snippet shows Rachel Brosnahan‘s title character telling an interviewer, “I want a big life. I want to break every single rule there is.”

According to the streamer, in this season Brosnahan’s Midge “finds herself closer than ever to the success she’s dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away.”

That’s evidenced in the trailer, with a frustrated Midge lamenting to her faithful manager, Susie (Alex Borstein), “It’s two steps forward and three steps back, and I’m tired of it!”

Bucking her client and bestie up, Susie declares, “They’ll see you for what you are, a god****** star!”

Just before a major appearance, Midge declares, “I’m gonna get this. You’ll see.”

The original cast returns, including Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub, and familiar faces also resurface, including Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop, playing respectively Handsome Man, an object of Midge’s affection, and the matchmaker Benedetta.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.