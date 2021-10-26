Lancôme launching ‘Emily in Paris’ beauty collection

Courtesy of LancÃ´me

Netflix’s hit show Emily in Paris is teaming up with French makeup brand Lancôme for a new beauty collection inspired by the series.

The collection features makeup, skincare and fragrance products. The centerpiece of the collab is the 12-shade Emily in Paris eyeshadow palette that comes in a heart-shaped design with an Eiffel Tower motif. Other products include mascara, lipstick, a serum and the Idôle Eau de Parfum in a limited-edition bottle.

“This is the first time Lancôme has teamed up with a highly popular and super aspirational Netflix show to create a beauty collection,” Lancôme global brand president Francoise Lehmann says in a statement.

She adds, “With this new collection, Lancôme celebrates the Parisian joie de vivre and the charm of Emily in Paris. It is the perfect way to re-create that distinctive French girl beauty and interpret it your way at home, bringing French glamour & sophistication to all women around the world.”

The collection will be available at Lancome-USA.com at the end of November. Season two of Emily in Paris, starring Lancôme ambassador Lily Collins, hits Netflix on December 22.

