Lady Gaga supports Bradley Cooper’s new movie: “Go see it!”

Bradley Cooper may have been the one person out of a hundred in the room that believed in Lady Gaga, as she’s often said, but she believes in him, too. She took to Twitter specifically to promote his new movie, Nightmare Alley.

“Nightmare Alley is an amazing film with an amazing cast, congratulations to [director Guillermo del Toro],” she wrote, “Bradley is spectacular, Cate [Blanchett] and Rooney [Mara] beyond powerful!I loved it so much. Go see it!”

The psychological thriller stars Cooper as Stan, a con man who takes a job with a traveling carnival.

Nightmare Alley could use Gaga’s help: Despite being directed by an Oscar-winner, getting solid reviews and featuring a star-studded cast that — in addition to Cooper, Mara and Blanchett — also includes Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins and David Strathairn, the movie only earned $2.95 million over its opening weekend.

Fans praised Gaga for standing by her A Star Is Born director and co-star, but others seem to be obsessed with the idea of Gaga working with Blanchett at some point.

