Kylie Jenner reveals name of her son, shares first photos of his face

David Livingston/WireImage

After almost a year, Kylie Jenner is introducing her son to the world.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who welcomed a son with Travis Scott last February, took to Instagram on Saturday to share some candid photos while simultaneously revealing the toddler’s name in the caption.

“AIRE,” she wrote, along with the white heart emoji.

Kylie, 25, and Travis, 31, initially named their 11-month old son Wolf Webster. However, in March, a month after his birth, the Kardashians star announced that they changed it.

“FYI our sons [sic] name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she shared in an Instagram Story at the time. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him.”

“Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” she explained, adding the praying hands emoji.

Kylie and Travis welcomed their son on February 2, 2022. The baby boy joins 4-year-old big sister Stormi.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.