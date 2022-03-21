Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott share video for newborn son, Wolf

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott on Monday shared a video dedicated to their newborn son, Wolf.

In the 10-minute YouTube montage titled “To Our Son,” the proud parents reveal clips from throughout Kylie’s pregnancy all the way up to the birth. Messages from family members — including Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner and Travis’ mom Wanda Webster — are interspersed as well.

The couple welcomed Wolf Webster on February 2, 2022. The baby boy joins big sister Stormi, who turned four the day before her brother was born.

