Kyle MacLachlan and Jeff Goldblum strut their stuff on Prada runway

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Kyle MacLachlan and Jeff Goldblum bookended Prada’s runway show over the weekend, effortlessly strutting their stuff down the catwalk like pros.

The two actors were featured during the luxury fashion house’s Men’s Fashion Week runway presentation, a collaboration between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, on Sunday.

MacLachlan, 62, kicked off the show while Goldblum, 69, closed it.

MacLachlan — known for roles in the original Dune movie and Blue Velvet, as well as in TV shows Twin Peaks, Sex and the City and Desperate Housewives — was handsome in a long black coat featuring a pop of color with blue pants and gloves underneath.

Goldblum — known for films The Fly, Jurassic Park and Thor: Ragnarok, as well as TV shows Will & Grace and Disney+’s The World According to Jeff Goldblum — rocked an all-black look with faux fur trim on the sleeves and bottom of the overcoat.

“In the #PradaFW22 Show actors are interpreters of reality, employed to echo truth through their portrayals. Here, everyday reality is valorized, its signs and signifiers exchanged with those of elegance and sophistication,” a post on Prada’s Instagram account read. “Through fabrication and methodology, an equal gravity is given to each genre of clothing — every facet of reality is offered significance, a sophistication and esteem, a lasting value.”

