Krysten Ritter to star in, produce ‘Orphan Black’ spin-off, ‘Echoes’

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

AMC has tapped Jessica Jones vet Krysten Ritter to produce and star in the spin-off to the Emmy-winning drama Orphan Black called Orphan Black: Echoes.

For Ritter, the 10-episode series is a return to the network, for which she starred on Breaking Bad.

AMC teases, “Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence.”

“It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Ritter will play Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world.”

The original show started on BBC America in 2013 and ran for five seasons, earning an Emmy for lead Tatiana Maslany in 2016.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.