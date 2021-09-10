Kristen Bell will have you rooting for the bad guys in the new movie, ‘Queenpins’

STXfilms

The new comedy Queenpins, opening in select theaters on Friday and streaming on Paramount+ September 30th, stars Kristen Bell as a suburban housewife drawn into the dangerous world of extreme couponing — a world in which she starts a criminal empire.

The movie is based on a true story,and Bell tells ABC Audio that husband and wife filmmakers Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly managed to pull off the impossible.

“The challenge they had is to introduce two women, get the audience to root for them so that when the women started making criminal decisions, you were still on their side. And I think they did a really great job of that,” says the Frozen star.

The word “coupon” is pronounced several different ways in the film. So which does Bell think is correct — “coo-pon” or “cyoo-pon?”

“It depends on your level of Arthur Lessac training in voice and speech school,” she suggests. “I mean, I say ‘coo-pon’, but I understand and love a liquid ‘u,’ OK? So I’m fine with a ‘cyoo-pon’ as well.” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Queenpins, from executive producer by Ben Stiller, also stars Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Paul Walter Hauser and Vince Vaughn.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.