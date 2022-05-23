Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker say I do, again, in Italy

Robino Salvatore/GC Images

The third set of “I dos” vowed by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on Sunday was to die for.

The couple, who had a Las Vegas wedding in April and then jumped the broom officially in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, a few weeks later, were apparently warming up for their nuptials at a lavish ceremony and reception in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday.

Kourtney wore a Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress with an enormous train to the ceremony before changing into a short black number for the after-party — all the better to hit the dance floor. Travis, for his part, wore a traditional black tux to the ceremony, and a swishier, almost pajama-like outfit with sunglasses for the reception.

According to the Instagram Stories from Alabama, the Blink 182 drummer’s 16-year-old daughter, the couple cut the rug to hits from the Jackson 5, and “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” and “Crazy in Love” by Beyoncé. The happy couple also swayed to Etta James‘ “At Last.”

According to Page Six, the star-studded celebration ran into Monday morning.

