Kim Kardashian “very happy” and “at peace” with boyfriend Pete Davidson

﻿Kim Kardashian is opening up about her relationship with Pete Davidson, telling Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts she is “very happy.”

The SKIMS founder and reality star, 41, spoke to Roberts about her romance with the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star and comedian in a new ABC News primetime special airing Wednesday, April 6, at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

“I mean, I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure,” Kim Kardashian said when Roberts asked how serious the relationship is. “And I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” Kardashian added. “Obviously I wanna take my time, but I’m very happy and very content and it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”

Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, and her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, are also featured in the ABC News special. The family’s new reality show, The Kardashians, premieres April 14 on Hulu.

Jenner weighed in on her daughter’s new boyfriend, describing him as “great” and “a really nice guy.”

Khloé also chimed in, adding, “He just makes her laugh and she laughs all the time.”

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West in February 2021. The former couple, who were married in May 2014, share four children together: North, 8; Saint, 6; Chicago, 4; and Psalm, 2.

The Kardashians: An ABC News Special airs Wednesday night and will be available Thursday on Hulu.

