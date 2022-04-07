Kim Kardashian tells Kimmel about Pete Davidson’s ‘SNL’ Valentine’s gift; talks life after Kanye with Robin Roberts

ABC

Kim Kardashian is making the rounds to promote her family’s new The Kardashians series, debuting today on Hulu, and the last stops shed some light on her current relationship with Pete Davidson, and her former one with her estranged husband, Kanye West.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jimmy showed a picture of Davidson and Kardashian taking part in an Aladdin sketch on Saturday Night Live. Kim confirmed, to applause, that the sketch, which had the pair on a flying carpet, was the first time the couple kissed.

Jimmy joked, “I guess that was a magic carpet,” and asked what became of it after the show.

“Actually, for Valentine’s Day, he got me the rug and the whole outfits and the little genie lamp,” Kim replied.

To ABC’s Robin Roberts during the ABC News Wednesday night primetime special The Kardashians, Kim shed some light on co-parenting her four children with West: North, 8; Saint, 6; Chicago, 4; and Psalm, 2. Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage.

Kim said she is “really open and honest” with their children about her relationship with West, admitting that the younger two “don’t understand as much” but the two older ones “know what’s going on.”

“You wanna take the high road, and sometimes it’s hard…” Kim admitted when Roberts asked how she navigates the posts West shares online about their family.

“I’ve always been like a champion of him speaking his truth and I would always want that,” said Kim, adding that she and West “talk daily” regarding their kids.

“Kanye and I will always be family. At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy and think the world of their dad, and they do,” she declared.

