Kim Kardashian joining ‘American Horror Story’ for season 12

Kim Kardashian had a different kind of update to her Instagram account on Monday: She announced she’s joining the FX anthology series American Horror Story for season 12.

ABC Audio has confirmed the news, and that season 9 vet Emma Roberts will return for this season. According to The Kardashians star’s tease, season 12’s subtitled “Delicate” — a reference to its apparent source material, Danielle Valentine‘s novel Delicate Condition.

Amazon’s description of the book, due out August 1, calls it a “gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens — while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says.”

Series creator Ryan Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter, “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family. Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture.”

Says Murphy of the season’s scribe, “Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

According to the trade, Murphy was impressed with Kim’s acting chops during her appearance as host of Saturday Night Live back in 2021.

