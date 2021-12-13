Kim Kardashian files to be declared legally single, despite Kanye West’s pleas to reconcile

ABC/Eric McCandless

Kim Kardashian is ready to move on — legally.

On Friday, the reality star filed documents asking to be considered legally single amid her divorce from Kanye West, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. She also requested that her maiden name be restored and that West dropped from her last name.

The filing came just hours after West shouted-out Kim during the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert he hosted with Drake on Thursday night. While performing, the rapper pleaded for his wife to “run back” to him, singing, “I need you to run right back to me, more specifically, Kimberly.”

The KKW founder, 41, filed for divorce from Ye, 44, in February after six years of marriage. The two share four children — North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.