Kim Kardashian declared legally single; Kanye “focusing his entire attention [on their] children”

After nearly eight years of marriage to Ye, formally known as Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is finally a single woman.

The news comes a year after the 41-year-old reality-TV star filed for divorce. According to Billboard, Judge Steve Cochran of the Los Angeles Superior Court granted Kardashian’s motion seeking the legal status. The judge also finalized “West” being dropped from Kardashian’s name.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Kardashian appeared via videoconference and was put under oath to answer a series of required legal questions.

“Did problems, disputes and differences cause a breakdown of your marriage?” was among the questioning to which Kardashian answered, “yes.”

Ye fired his attorney Christopher Melcher the day before the hearing, replacing him with Samantha Spector, who appeared for and represented Ye in court on Wednesday.

According to Billboard, the Judge granted one of Ye’s requests regarding what would happen if either star dies before the divorce case is finalized, but denied two other requests, including restrictions on what would happen if Kardashian quickly remarried.

This news comes after a tumultuous year of back and forth from both parties. Ye would often take to social media to express disdain with his now-former wife’s decision to end the marriage and his desire to see the four children he has with Kardashian.

“I’ve asked my team to expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention to our beautiful children,” Ye said in a statement.

