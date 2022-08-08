Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson call it quits

MEGA/GC Images

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have split up after nine months of dating, sources tell E! News.

The Kardashians star, 41 and the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live alum still have “a lot of love and respect for each other,” say insiders, adding that the combination of living on opposite coasts, combined with their demanding schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

The split reportedly occurred sometime last week.

Pete has been in Australia working on the movie Wizards!, while Kim continues to raise four kids — North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint — with her ex Kanye West.

“The divorce is moving ahead with Kanye,” another source tells the outlet. “They are happily co-parenting.”

Kim and Pete met when she hosted SNL back in October, before going Instagram official in March.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.