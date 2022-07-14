Khloé Kardashian expecting baby via surrogate

Disney General Entertainment/Jennifer Potheiser

Khloé Kardashian is expecting a second child via a surrogate, her representative confirmed Wednesday.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the representative said. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”

The timing means her second child was conceived before her now-ex, NBA star Tristan Thompson, revealed in December 2021 that he had fathered a child with another woman.

Their daughter, True Thompson, was born in 2018.

The reality TV star, 38, has been open about her fertility journey with her on-again, off-again boyfriend.

“[My doctor] said that I would be, like, a high-risk carrier for a pregnancy,” she said in a clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians in March 2021. “I’m not gonna get into specifics on camera, but they said it’s an 80-something percent chance I’ll miscarry.”

Kardashian said her doctor warned her that she most likely wouldn’t be able to carry a fertilized embryo.

Her sister, Kim Kardashian, has been vocal about using a surrogate as well. Her third and fourth children were born via a surrogate, after she suffered from placenta accreta during her previous two deliveries.

