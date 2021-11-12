Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ lassos three slots on “most watched” top 20 for last week

Paramount+

TheÂ Kevin Costner-led Paramount+ Western dramaÂ YellowstoneÂ found its posse last week, snaring three of the top 20 slots onÂ Digital Entertainment Group‘s weekly chart of the “Most Watched at Home” movies and TV shows.

WhileÂ Ryan Reynolds‘ blockbusterÂ Free GuyÂ topped the new chart again for movies in the week ending November 6, the brand-new fourth-season premiere ofÂ YellowstoneÂ ranked at #2. Furthermore,Â YellowstoneÂ season 1 made #11 on the list, and its third season ranked at #19.

Aside from being sought-after by viewers, the drama surprised industry insiders as theÂ onlyÂ TV series on the weekly list, which last week was otherwise filled by movies.

YellowstoneÂ also ranked second behindÂ Free GuyÂ on Fandango’s Vudu streaming service last week.

Yellowstone, in which Costner plays John Dutton, a rancher whose interests seem to constantly be under attack, also starsÂ Kelly Reilly,Â Cole Hauser,Â Luke GrimesÂ andÂ Wes Bentley.

