Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick try ‘Footloose’ dance challenge

John Lamparski/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Kevin Bacon has officially joined in on the TikTok Footloose challenge.

The actor, who played Ren McCormack in the 1984 classic, shared a video of himself trying the viral dance challenge with his wife, actress Kyra Sedgwick, on Tuesday.

“I don’t remember this being part of the original #Footloose choreography but figured we’d give it a spin,” he captioned the clip.

The challenge is set to the film’s theme song of the same name by Kenny Loggins.

It’s unclear when the dance sequence became a popular trend on the platform but fans loved Bacon’s attempt at it.

“Just like that, I’m back in high school in 1984,” one user commented. Bacon himself liked the comment.

