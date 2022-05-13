Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo to star in and produce new comedy series

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo are set to star in a new comedy series from Disney’s Onyx Collective.

Unprisoned, created by relationship author Tracy McMillan, is inspired by McMillan’s own life. It follows a relationship therapist and single mom, played by Washington, whose life gets thrown for a loop when her father, played by Lindo, gets released from prison and comes to live with her and her teenage son.

Washington and Lindo will also serve as executive producers on the eight-episode series.

“From the moment Tracy McMillan brought this project to [my production company] Simpson Street, we knew that it had the potential to be provocative, groundbreaking and life-affirming,” Washington says in a statement. “I love this show. I love these characters and the stories that they inspire. And I’m extremely excited to be working, once again, with both Onyx Collective and ABC Signature and honored to be collaborating with this talented group of creative partners.”

Washington previously produced the Onyx legal drama Reasonable Doubt.

Unprisoned marks the first scripted comedy series from Onyx. It will be streamed exclusively on Hulu in the U.S.

