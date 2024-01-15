Kelvin Harrison Jr. is Martin Luther King Jr. in first look at ‘Genius: MLK/X’

Stephen F. Somerstein/Getty Images

The first extended look at Kelvin Harrison Jr.’s take on Martin Luther King Jr. is here.

Entertainment Tonight shared an exclusive first-look clip at the upcoming National Geographic series, Genius: MLK/X, on Monday, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In the clip, Harrison’s MLK addresses his church congregation and delivers a sermon about equality.

“When I look at you, I see we are mothers and fathers. We are sisters and brothers. Men and women. But if we let others tell it, we are slaves. We are second class. We are agitators banging at the door of segregation asking to be let into the house of equality,” he says. “Equality is not a dirty word whispered in the valley of despair but screamed from the peaks of prosperity.”

Two new images from the series have also been revealed. The first photo shows Weruche Opia as Coretta Scott King standing alongside her husband, while the second is of Harrison as MLK as he delivers his historic “I Have a Dream” speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., during the August 1963 March on Washington.

Genius: MLK/X premieres February 1 on National Geographic. Episodes will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

