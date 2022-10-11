Kelly Rizzo marks 9 months without late husband Bob Saget with touching tribute

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Kelly Rizzo is remembering her late husband Bob Saget.

Taking to Instagram, Rizzo shared a tribute to her late husband alongside a lighthearted video of the two doing the viral TikTok couples challenge.

“9 months without him. It feels like forever and also one day all at the same time,” she began.

“I love looking back on these videos to see how much joy and silliness and fun and love we shared,” Rizzo continued. “The pain and grief ebbs and flows and I still have some days that just suck and there are days that are lighter now too. But every day there is a palpable hole where he used to be. But at the same time he left behind SO much residual love and laughter that he still feels so near and present. It’s all quite an enigma.”

Rizzo concluded, “As our anniversary nears later this month, I’ll share more thoughts, but for now I’ll leave you with this silly video. We had a blast making these. Miss you and love you so much, honey.”

Saget died unexpectedly in his hotel room hours after performing a stand-up comedy set in Orlando, Florida back in January.

