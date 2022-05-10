Kelly Ripa tests positive for COVID-19

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Live with Kelly and Ryan may look a little different for a few episodes because co-host Kelly Ripa has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 51-year-old, who co-hosts the show with Ryan Seacrest, took to Instgram on Tuesday to share the news, writing, “Unfortunately i tested positive for covid-19 this weekend, but thankfully i am fully vaccinated and boosted, and today’s show was already pre taped last week.”

“I am taking all necessary precautions and looking forward to returning to normal life as soon as the standard quarantine time is over,” she continued. “On a lighter note, i did receive the peace and quiet i requested for Mother’s Day. Thanks for understanding, Xo, Kelly.”

Ripa did not confirm the exact date she is expected to return to the show.

