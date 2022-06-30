Kelly Clarkson says writing “completely honest” new music has been “the hardest thing to navigate”

Kelly Clarkson just came out with her Kellyoke EP, which features studio versions of songs that she’s covered on her talk show. But when it comes releasing a new album of original music, Kelly says she’s been trying to balance her need to be completely honest while writing about her divorce with her need to keep some details of her life private.

Speaking to The Chart Show with Brooke Reese on Apple Music 1, Kelly says of her new music, “It’s been the hardest thing to navigate. I’ve never had this difficult of a project. It’s one of those things where I’m a human and I’m going through something huge. Obviously, everybody knows: It’s a big, huge divorce [that I] went through. And it’s been, like, two years and not easy — with kids, especially, that makes it just a whole different dynamic.”

“And so, going through something as a person … my outlet in general is just writing,” she says. “And so, I mean, I have to be completely honest … but I’m just navigating what I’m comfortable with releasing … because it’s in the public eye and there’s other people involved.”

Kelly points to one of the songs on the EP — her cover of Billie Eilish‘s “Happier Than Ever” — as the kind of thing she wants to be able to write.

“Those are the songs when you are completely honest and you’re angry and you’re sad and you’re hurt. And all those things, that equation makes for the best songs,” says Kelly.

She adds, “So it’s just a hard thing to navigate. It’s coming. I just got to get my crap together. I just got to figure out what I’m going to release.”