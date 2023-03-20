Kel Mitchell has “more surprises coming up” with Kenan Thompson

ABC Audio

Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson recently announced a sequel to their 1997 comedy Good Burger, but that might not be the only surprise they have in store for fans.

Speaking to ABC Audio at 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut, Mitchell teased, “I love giving surprises to our fans. We got more surprises coming up.”

Although Thompson did make a surprise appearance at 90s Con during an All That panel, fans will just have to wait to see what else the dynamic duo have up their sleeves.

Mitchell also reflected on the surprise Good Burger reunion at the 2022 Emmy Awards and what went into keeping his appearance a surprise.

“That was super, super awesome! I loved doing that,” he said. “We had a blast with that.”

Mitchell revealed he had to avoid the red carpet and stay hidden the entire time to keep his appearance a secret. When he finally showed his face, Mitchell recalled, “The crowd went crazy.”

Mitchell and Thompson recently announced the Good Burger sequel and suggested during the All That panel it could premiere sometime around Thanksgiving.

As Good Burger fans know, it began as a sketch on the Nickelodeon series All That before getting the movie treatment in 1997.

Reflecting on his time on the show, Mitchell believes it resonated with fans because “Nickelodeon had never done anything like that. It was a sketch comedy show for kids,” which he said combined Saturday Night Live and In Living Color.

“It’s been a cool journey for me because I have this built-in fan base,” he continued. “So whatever I do, it’s like they follow along with me. So I call my fans my family.”

