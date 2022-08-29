“Keep it real, keep it kind”: Lupita Nyong’o pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman on 2-year death anniversary

Nyong’o as Nakia in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”/Marvel Studios

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o posted to Instagram a throwback video of her Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman on Sunday, which was the second year anniversary of his death.

Boseman was 43 when he died on August 28, 2020, following a very private battle with colon cancer.

In the video, Boseman is shown at a movie theater in front of a throng of fans of all ages.

“Chadwick, what are you doing?” Nyong’o asks off-camera as she records Boseman with a Sharpie in hand.

“I’m signing tickets. I signed somebody’s shoes over there,” he said, to laughs.

The actor joked that he didn’t know why he was asked to scribble his name on the Jordans, as he doesn’t even play basketball.

Lupita sweetly asks why he thinks people wanted his signature so much, and Boseman replied, “I have no idea.”

“Keep it real, keep it kind,” Nyong’o captioned the video.

Among the more than 151,000 and counting who “liked” the post were Jurassic World franchise actress and filmmaker Bryce Dallas Howard and Winston Duke, Boseman’s co-star in Black Panther and other Marvel movies.

“generous man,” Duke began. “always sharing [and] helping and giving and loving… ugh… my heart … Ure missed beyond any words my brother… love love!”

He added, “Thanks Lupita for posting our treasure… man oh man!”

Letitia Wright, who played Boseman’s sister Shuri in the Marvel films, responded to Lupita’s post with a string of heart emojis.

Boseman’s character T’Challa was not recast in November’s sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; instead, as the teaser hints, his family and friends are grappling with his death in the MCU — just as their alter-egos are doing in real life.

